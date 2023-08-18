Ferdinand Omanyala

Kenya’s Africa 100 metres record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains in Miramas, France, on July 24 under the watchful eye of his coach Marcel Viljoen as part of his build-up to the World Athletics Championships and 2024 Olympic Games. Miramas will also host Team Kenya’s training camp for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Omanyala has what it takes to win, says marathon king Kipchoge

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge, the world marathon record holder, said that Omanyala, the fastest man in Africa has a great chance of winning Africa its first medal in 100metres at the World Athletics Championships that starts tomorrow in Budapest, Hungary.
  • No African has won a medal in 100m at the world championships.

