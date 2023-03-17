Omanyala, Fraser-Pryce to light up Botswana Grand Prix

Kip Keino Classic 100 metres champions Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica will compete at Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29, this year.

The 2012 Olympics 400m champion, Grenadian Kiran James is also heading for Botswana Golden Grand Prix that has for the first time been included in the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour that has 14 events this year.

Africa now has two events on the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour with the inclusion of Botswana after Kenya’s Kip Keino Classic that comes on May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Fondly known as Mommy Rocket, Fraser-Pryce, who holds 10 world titles including her 100m title from Oregon last year, said she will once again start her season in Africa where the world should expect fast times.

“I will be returning to Africa, this time round at the Botswana Gold Tour event. I am excited to open my season in Africa,” said Fraser-Pryce, who ran the fastest time on Kenyan soil when winning at Kip Keino Classic in 10.67 seconds last year.

“Let everyone be ready to see me run fast so get your tickets ready and be on the stands to witness me tear the place down and have fun,” said Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics 100m gold medallist.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, said Botswana has one of the fastest tracks in Africa hence his fans should expect good times.

“I am promising you a big show...I am coming to bring down the National Stadium in Gaborone down,” vowed Omanyala, the Africa 100m record holder in 9.77sec.

Omanyala edged out Fred Kerley from the United States to win at Kip Keino Classic in 9.85 sec last year.

Kerley, who settled second in 9.92sec, went on to win the world title on home soil last year.

Kiran, the 2011 World and 2014 Commonwealth Games 400m champion, will be competing in sub Saharan Africa for the first time.