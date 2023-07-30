Omanyala confident despite finishing second in Austria race

Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala said the Josko Lauf Meeting in Austria will always remain a place of history for him despite losing in the race on Saturday.

Omanyala won his heat in 10.08 seconds before losing in the final to Briton Eugene Amo-Dadzie timing 10.07 against 10.04.

It's at Josko Lauf Meeting where Omanyala clocked his first sub-10 seconds in 2021.

The Africa 100m record holder clocked a national record time of 9.96sec in the semi-final before improving it when winning the final in 9.86.

Omanyala called on his fans not to worry about the results saying it takes time for him to adjust in Europe because of the altitude.

"My body starts to acclimatise after five days hence no worry. We are on the last phase of the load before we deload ahead of the world championships...the road to that event is clear," said Omanyala, adding that he is through with races as he turns his focus fully on the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Omanyala thanked his fans in Austria for turning up to cheer up.

"In everything we give thanks to God," said Omanyala.