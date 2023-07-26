Michael Johnson's tweet on Omanyala sparks debate ahead of Worlds

A tweet by retired American athletics legend Michael Johnson about Kenya’s sprints sensation Ferdinand Omanyala has left social media abuzz.

The multiple Olympic and world 400 metres and 200m champion reckons that the Kenyan Commonwealth and African100m title holder is on the cusp of making history as the first African to win a medal in the 100m race at the World Athletics Championships set for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Johnson, the 1996 Atlanta and 2000 Sydney Olympic Games 400m champion, opined that Omanyala’s muscular structure provides tremendous power.

“I have it before. I believe Omanyala will be the first African to win a 100m World Championship medal. His muscular structure provides tremendous power,“ said Johnson, the 1993 Stuttgart, 1995 Göteborg, 1997 Athens and 1999 Seville world 400m champion.

“Do any coaches or sport science experts out there think it could become a limiting factor in his ability to sprint efficiently?” posed Johnson.

Omanyala said the American legend spoke about his medal prospects in Budapest in April, but differed with him on his body physique.

“He saw it in April and it’s what is coming. When legends see that, it means it is coming to Africa. I see gold,” Omanyala said from his training base in Miramas, France.

Omanyala said that the only difference between when he ran his personal best of 9.77 seconds during the 2021 Kip Keino Classic meet and now is that his body is more toned.

“I’ve had these muscles since 2016. I ran 9.77 seconds at 87 kilogrammes and I am now 84kgs,” said Omanyala. “I am more toned because I reduced heavy lifting in the gym for smaller weights.”

Omanyala is humbled that Kenyan sprinters are being discussed on the global stage.

“The other day we saw Mary Moraa competing the women's 400m at the London Diamond League, where I won. This is historic and good since it boosts our confidence too,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala's coach Duncan Ayiemba said that Johnson’s observation is good but was quick to add that Omanyala’s physique is natural, which is normal and hard to alter.

Kenya's sprints coach Steven Mwaniki said Omanyala's physique won't hinder his speed and movement.

"He is more toned than before and his speed has improved tremendously. He only needs top work on his starts and maximum velocity."

“All that mumbo-jumbo hasn't prevented him from being ninth on the all-time list for 100m. Of all athletes still active, only Blake, Coleman, Bromell and Kerley rank above,“ said Greg Kidiwa in reply to Johnson’s tweet.

“His arm swing, or lack thereof, because of how wide spread his biceps are, will shut off his deltoids,” tweeted Raes Take TV.