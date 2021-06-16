Olympic trials: Who will reign supreme in women's 5000m?

The search for Vivian Cheruiyot’s heir in 5,000m starts in earnest Thursday when the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Summer Games start at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The two-time World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri is still favourite to win the women’s final that opens the three-day proceedings at 10am.

Obiri, the 2017 and 2019 World 5,000m champion, settled for silver as Cheruiyot handed Kenya its maiden victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Though cautious, Obiri, who has competed in one 5,000m race this season, winning the Kenya Defence Forces Championships in May, said she is ready for the battle.

Obiri, 31, will be up against a top creamed field that has World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo (Police), World Under-20 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet (South Rift) and 2013 World 5,000m silver medalist Mercy Cherono (Police).

Also in the race is Sheila Chelangat (Police), who has the second best time this season in the field of 14:54.06.

“This is like a championship with everyone under pressure to partake of the first two automatic places,” said Obiri, adding that making the Kenyan team is the hardest undertaking than any major championships.

“A small mistake can be costly and that is why I want to focus fully on 5,000m rather than 10,000m. I have a good opportunity in the 5,000m and I can't let it slip away, said Obiri, adding that she always gives her best when in good shape.

Chebet, who is fresh from stunning Obiri and Chelimo to victory in the 3,000m in Doha on May 28, has the fastest time in the field this season with victory at Montreuil International Meeting in 14:52.06 in France on June 1.

“That performance won’t count now. It’s a strong field and I expect one of the toughest races ever. Adrenaline and pressure will definitely be high,” said Chebet.

“But I want to thank my coach Paul Kemei for the advice on how to tackle this experienced field.”