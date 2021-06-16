Olympic trials: Who will reign supreme in women's 5000m?

Hellen Obiri (1104) leads the 5,000m race during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships at the Nyayo National Stadium on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chebet, who is fresh from stunning Obiri and Chelimo to victory in the 3,000m in Doha on May 28, has the fastest time in the field this season with victory at Montreuil International Meeting in 14:52.06 in France on June 1.
  • “That performance won’t count now. It’s a strong field and I expect one of the toughest races ever. Adrenaline and pressure will definitely be high,” said Chebet.

The search for Vivian Cheruiyot’s heir in 5,000m starts in earnest Thursday when the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Summer Games start at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

