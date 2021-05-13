Olympic Games pre-trials to be held at Nyayo

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race

Ferguson Rotich (left) competes with Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m race during third Athletics Kenya Relay Series at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Runners who haven’t qualified told to prepare well to stand a chance of going to Tokyo
  • AK officials settle on the date after cancellation of African Senior Championships that were set for Algeria

Athletics Kenya (AK) has now turned the trials for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships from May 27 to 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium to pre-trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the headlines

