Olympic dream shattered by motorbike accident, Dennis rises as Paralympic cyclist 

Oscar Dennis’ dream of playing in the Tokyo Olympic Games was cut short in 2020 by a hit-and-run car as he rode his motorbike in Karen, Nairobi, just a few kilometres from his home.

The former Nondescripts Rugby Club utility back was at that time looking forward to the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after helping Kenya Sevens beat Uganda 29-0 in the final of the Africa Cup Sevens qualifier in Botswana.

He recalls the accident.

“It was November 10, 2020 at the peak of Covid-19. I had just arrived in Nairobi from Bermuda where I was with the South African franchise SX10 that had won the World Tens Series Cup. The team also had other Kenya Sevens stars like Andrew Amonde, Collins Injera, Oscar Ouma and William Ambaka. After reaching home I decided to do a motorbike ride on my machine. Suddenly, I just heard a thud and then pain.”

Dennis’ right leg was crushed between the car and motorbike.

“It was so scary seeing my leg bloodied and hanging loose,” said Dennis in Paris where he is set to participate in the 2024 Paralympic Games as a pilot to Kenya’s blind cyclist Kennedy Ogada.

Dennis was taken to Karen Hospital then moved to Aga Khan Hospital where he had the first of 17 surgeries in his treatment. He was later airlifted to South Africa by Now Health International for further specialised attention.

He ended up staying in South Africa for almost two years. Twice, doctors considered amputating his leg but, miraculously, they somehow battled on to save the limp.

“I had many surgeries as doctors tried to fix the leg from toes to the hip and I thank God that I didn’t lose it but my rugby career was over,” said Dennis.

Former Kenya rugby international Oscar Dennis (right) with para cyclist Kennedy Ogada at the Paris Paralympic Games Athletes’ Village on August 27, 2024.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

“Hanging my rugby boots was the hardest decision I ever made. I was able to walk again after intense rehabilitation but could not run,” says Dennis, “Odiero” to his rugby fans.

He had played for Kenya for eight years notching up 20 matches in the World Rugby Sevens Series with 20 tries to his name.

With his sporting background, he took up triathlon and cycling over a year ago in South Africa where he lived with South Africa Sevens star James Murphy.

Dennis thought of trying his luck in Paralympics in para-cycling or triathlon, an idea that saw him compete in events in South Africa and Europe to get his classification.

He got in touch with Kenya Cycling Federation and Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) and got his classification but it came too late for him to register to compete in Paris 2024.

“I was now fully focused on other events with the 2028 Los Angeles Games my target,” said Dennis.

However, last week, Dennis got a call from KNPC Secretary General, Stanley Mutuma, requesting him to travel to Paris as a replacement pilot to Kenya’s para-cycling entry Kennedy Ogada.

Benson Mwaniki, pilot to Ogada, was involved in a pre-games training accident in Compiegne, France. injuring his shoulder and back that ruled him out of training for six weeks. Ogada was involved in the same accident but came out unscathed.

“It was a bit of a shock to me. I was in the UK where I had competed in some cycling and triathlon events when Mutuma called, telling me that I was required in Paris,” said Dennis, who turns 30 on September 15.

“It’s like a dream entering the Athletes’ Village. This is a dream-come-true for me, God is great, it’s a blessing. From a shattered Olympic dream to realising my Paralympic dream. And it is an unusual way, when I had put aside my Paris dream to focus on 2028 LA,” said Dennis, who studied sports management in Australia.

Dennis, a businessman dealing in luxury vinyl flooring, said Paris 2024 will be a stepping stone to 2028 Los Angeles Games and thanked KNCP and KCF for handing him such a honour.

“I want to train with Odaga, who is such a warm and humble man, and see how fast we shall get in sync before the Games,” said Dennis. “It has been a long journey and everyone who has been with me knows the trauma I have gone through since the accident.”

The former rugby player said he was proud to be doing duty for Kenya and called on his country mates living in France to come out in numbers and cheer them on.

Mutuma said he was glad Dennis had joined Team Kenya in camp and will have some days to get acquainted with Ogada, who will compete in B1 on September 4.

In this class, athletes ride a tandem bicycle with a sighted pilot on the front and compete on both the track and road.