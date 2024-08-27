Para-cyclist Ogada keeps eyes on the prize in spite of losing his guide

Kenyan para-cyclist, Kennedy Ogada, is optimistic of securing a podium finish at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris in spite of losing his pilot, Benson Mwaniki, through injury.

On Monday, Team Kenya’s head of delegation at the Paralympics, Dennis Muga, confirmed that they were making a frantic effort to secure Ogada another pilot, preferably from Kenya, but based in Europe.

Mwaniki, a guide, has been ruled out of the Paralympics with a fractured shoulder and spine following a freak accident on Wednesday last week in Compiegne, northern France, where the team has been camping for weeks.

The two were knocked down by a car on their way to training in Compiegne, and Mwaniki now requires a minimum of six weeks to recover fully.

Cyclists with a visual impairment ride in tandem with a sighted guide, known as a pilot.

Ogada, who was not injured in the accident, remains in high spirits, said that he remains focused to pedal to a podium finish if he gets another pilot in good time.

“It was a miracle for me to come out of the accident without a scratch but the experience has made me stronger psychologically and more aggressive,” said Ogada, who is visually impaired.

Ogada, 52, will compete in Tandem Road Racing B1 on September 4.

“My focus remains the same as before,” Ogada, who hopes to get the right pilot in the next few days to guide him, said. ENDS

Mwaniki said he was optimistic of making a quick recovery ahead of the Paralympics Games, but only came to realise the extent of my injuries when he arrived in Paris after further check-up.

“I have suffered a fracture on my right shoulder, and another one on the lower spine,” said Mwaniki, adding that he felt disappointed, having trained and strategised well.

“But now I will not be part of the competition. I console myself because my partner Ogada is in good shape, and in the right state of mind,” said Mwaniki.

Muga said that the Kenya National Paralympics Committee (KNPC) had initiated a process to get Mwaniki’s replacement to pilot Ogada at the Games, which start on Wednesday.

Muga said he was impressed that Ogada had come out of the accident unscathed, and that Mwaniki was out of any danger even though he requires time to recover.

“It’s good that we immediately noticed the extent of injury that automatically ruled him out of the Games,” said Muga, disclosing that the new pilot will have a few days with Ogada to familiarise themselves.

He added: “We are lucky that Ogada wasn't injured and he is in high spirits. We don't want to let this chance slip away hence we must get Ogada a pilot.”