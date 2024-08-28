Neema first Kenyan to enter 2024 Paralympic ring

Stency Neema is fired up and ready make history as the first Kenyan to participate in taekwondo at the Paris Paralympic Games.

Incidentally, Neema will be the first Kenyan to taste action in Paris, Games, taking on the 2023 world silver medallist Salma Ali Abd Al Moneem Hassan from Egypt in women’s round of 16 under-52 kilogrammes K44 at Grand Palais at 11.53am Thursday.

Neema, 22, is taking it easy as she braces up for the 21-year-old Hassan, who finished seventh when taekwondo featured at the Paralympics for the first time at the 202o Tokyo Games.

Neema, who took up taekwondo just two years ago, said that she was not cowed by statistics and will give her best in her first appearance at this stage.

“I believe a good show will open up the course for the rest of Team Kenya at the Paris Paralympics Games,” said the multi-talented Neema, who hopes Paris that is known as the City of Lights and Love, will live up to its billing in her favour.

Some 12 athletes per event will contest 10 different medals in five separate weight categories for each gender. This is four more disciplines than at Tokyo 2020.

Neema and Julieta Moipo (under 57kg) are the only qualifiers from Kenya competing in the women’s events.

Neema qualified the 2024 Paris Paralympics after a gamble paid off when she attended the African Taekwondo Championships in February in Dakar, Senegal.

She was declared the winner and handed the ticket in under-52 category without throwing a kick after her opponent from Egypt failed to show up.