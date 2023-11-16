Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge to be honoured by Jkuat

Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is set to receive an Honorary Degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) next month.

In an advertisement in Thursday’s Daily Nation newspaper, the university said that it was delighted to announce that it will confer Kipchoge with an honorary degree at its 41st graduation ceremony at the main campus in Juja, Kiambu County on December 1.

According to the university, Kipchoge has met the requirements by the Honorary Degrees Committee, University Senate and Council for the award of the degree.

He will be awarded with the prestigious honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (Honris Causa) in recognition of his outstanding and commendable humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to humanity.

JKUAT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Victoria Wambui Ngumi said the award is a tribute to the athlete’s unwavering dedication to societal welfare, setting an exemplary standard that transcends the world of sports.

She added that his profound impact reaches far beyond athletic achievements, resonating deeply within communities and inspiring positive change.

“As an institution dedicated to recognizing excellence and societal impact, JKUAT takes immense pride in honoring Eliud Kipchoge. His relentless pursuit of excellence, both on and off the track, exemplifies the values we hold dear and through this honorary degree, we celebrate his exceptional contributions, hoping to inspire our students to emulate his dedication to humanity,” said Prof. Ngumi.

Kipchoge said the honorary degree is a symbol that every effort toward positive change carries significant weight in creating a larger impact.

“It is an immense honor to receive this prestigious recognition from JKUAT. Beyond running, my purpose has always been to inspire and contribute to making our world a better place. I am truly humbled and inspired to continue my journey of giving back to society,” said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge was awarded with a prestigious Princess of Asturias Sports Award in Oviedo, Spain last month where he said that he felt inspired to continue running.

In 2019, he received the same honour from Laikipia University during its 7th graduation

He was the first man to run under two hours, though it was not recognized as a world record when he clocked 1:59:40 during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Austria in 2019.

Kipchoge has also broken the world record two times with the first time being 2018 when he lowered Dennis Kimetto’s record of 2:02:57 in Berlin Marathon where he clocked 2:01:39, before also breaking his own record at the same race in 2022 when he clocked 2:01:09.