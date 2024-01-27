Nzioka, Mwanyumba win AK Taita-Taveta cross country titles

Timothy Nzioka and Ruth Mwanyumba emerged winners of Athletics Kenya Taita-Taveta County Cross Country Championships held at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Saturday.

Nzioka, 19, who won last year's men's Under-20 8km race, opted to take part in the senior category and emerged champion in a time of 32:24.65.

Nzioka said he took part in the senior event as part of his preparations for Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour slated for February 3 at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

"I'm trying my best to prepare myself aiming to qualify for the Africa Athletics Championships set for Marrakech, Morocco in March," said Nzioka.

Mwanyumba, 20, stunned last year's champion Irene Mkungo to win senior women's 10km race in 42:32.69.

The Form Three student at Funju Secondary School said she managed to win the event after only a day's training and vowed to train harder to also win the regional title in Malindi on February 10.

"I decided to kick to the front from the word go and after only one lap, I knew if I maintained the same pace, I'll be the winner because my main challenger was far back," said Mwanyumba.

Margaret Wambugha, 17, of Taita shattered the Under-20 women's record after clocking 26 minutes 06.0 seconds to break the previous time of 28:04.0 set by Maria Shali last year. Shali did not participate in this year's edition.

Ernest Musembi of Taveta emerged the Under-20 men's 8km champion in 27:40:02, a few seconds shy of Nzioka's record time of 27:35:0 set last year.

Select results

Junior women 6km

1. Margaret Wambugha, Taita (26:06.0);

2. Cecilia Mambo, Mwatate (26:22.0);

3. Rachel Mumbua, Taveta (26:32.0),

4. Jackline Wamona, Taita (26:40.0);

5. Ansilla Makio, Taita (27.19.0);

6. Elizabeth Kanaa, Taveta (27:40.0).

Junior men 8km

1. Ernest Musembi, Taveta (27:40;02);

2. Joseph Musyoki, Taveta (28:24:83);

3. David Mutinda, Taveta (28:54:47);

4. John Mbwesa, Mwatate (29:09:12);

5. Samuel Kimbio, Taita (29:33:04);

6. Moses Kaliti, Taveta (29:43:83).

Senior women 10km

1. Ruth Mwanyumba, Taita (42:32.69);

2. Irene Mkungo, Mwatate (43:16:76);

3. Phillis Malemba, Taita (45:27:12);

4. Jetliner Wakesho, Taita (46:03:38);

5. Matilda Mwadime, Taita (46:3665);

6. Rose Nthei, Taveta (47:25:17).

Senior men 10km

1. Timothy Nzioka, Taita (32:24:65);

2. Christopher Kitetu, Taveta (32:52:11);

3. Gideon Muoki, Taveta (32:54:82);

4. Daniel Kemoi, Mwatate (33:48:80);

5. Jacob Nalianya, Taveta (35:29:89);