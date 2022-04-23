Nyanza juniors out to rediscover lost glory in athletics

Nyanza North and South regions are out to reclaim lost glory in sprints and field events.

The junior athletes from Kiendege Athletics Club in Nyamira, Boruma Athletics Club and Keberesi Athletics Club in Kisii are determined to put back the region to where it was before in athletics.

The youngsters from Sang’oro Athletics Club from Kisumu are also working relentlessly to restore the region’s yesteryears prowess.

However, the juniors that have been in the holiday camps preparing for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships trials, require facilities if they are to realise their dreams.

The technical teams handling the juniors in Kisii and Nyamira have also raised the red flag on the few numbers of boys joining athletics as most prefer football.

Winnevine Orwoba, a Form Two student at Kiendege says as much as they are determined to advance they lack basic equipment like training shoes and sportswear.

“This area is pretty cold with frequent rains and that requires proper dressing,” said Orwoba, who finished fourth in girls under-18 5km at the National Cross Country Championships in January this year.

However, Orwoba, who is part of 40 athletes; 25 girls and 15 boys, who have been in camp at Kiendege, is still aiming higher to emulate her role model, World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri.

Orwoba will take a shot at women’s 5,000m from Kiendege that also has race walker Salome Oeri and 10,000m/5,000m runner Eric Nyambane.

“There is potential and talent here cutting across from field events to middle and distance races,” said former international Peter Kianga Moseti, who helped nurture the likes of Isabella Ochichi. “We have been forced to improve and use what we have it camp.”

At Boruma, formerly Mogonga, 46 athletes; 28 girls and 18 boys have been in training for the last three weeks at Nyandika Maiyoro Stadium. Some of the probables from the camp are Sarah Moraa (100m/200m), Loice Morara (200m), Sarah Robbie (800m), Austine Motachi (javelin) and Duncan Kengele (800m).

“Only good facilities will help us draw more boys to athletics. We want the government to help us renovate this Nyandika Maiyoro ground. Nothing has happened so far since President Uhuru Kenyatta named the ground after the legendary athlete,” said Charles Onwonga, one of the coaches at Boruma.

Keberesi that has 41 junior athletes that include 23 girls and 18 boys, has the likes of Dominic Kiprotich (javelin), Beatrice Machoka (400m) and Valentine Mokaya (400m hurdles).

Sang'oro has 30 athletes mostly from field events and sprints like Paradise Okoth (100m/200m) and Wycliffe Omondi (200m/400m).

Kisii and Nyamira counties have produced great athletes like the famous 1972 Munich Olympic Games 4x400m gold medallists Charles Asati, Robert Ouko and Munyoro Nyamau, and Nyandika Maiyoro.