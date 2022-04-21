AK youth camps beneficiaries eager to strut their stuff at Worlds U-20 trials

Athletics Kenya are confident the talent to maintain the country’s excellent performance in the sport is very much around.

AK organised 26 training camps across the country for junior athletes that will conclude on Friday and going by they talent on display Kenyans need not worry where their next world beaters will come from.

The camps were part of AK’s preparations for the World Under-20 Championships that will be held in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6. Kenya will be seeking to top the medal table for the third year in a row.

At Kapkoimur camp, in Nandi County, the 50 athletes in training could not hide their eagerness to attend the national trails for the Cali event.

Margaret Gati, who was a finalist in the women’s 10,000m walk race at the World Under-20 Championships held in Nairobi last year, is part of clutch of youth at Kapkoimur.

The Form Three student at Cheptonon Secondary School in Nandi County said her target was to get a slot in Team Kenya then reset her goals accordingly.

“Last year, I had not participated in a championship and didn’t have experience and that is why they managed to beat me to eighth position. I have trained well and I believe I have a better chance of winning a medal this year,” said Gati.

Danson Kibet, who sat his KSCE exam at St Matthew's Secondary School this year, feels he has learnt enough at the camp to earn a spot in the Kenya team for Cali.