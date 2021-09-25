Nyamira County begins talent search with series of athletics events

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo (centre) when he launched the 21kms Nyamira Great Run on September 8, 2021.


Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The first race will be held Sunday at Ensongo in Borabu Sub-County starting from 9am
  • The 21kms race will start at Chepilat on the Nyamira/Bomet border and end at Ikonge Primary School grounds

The Nyamira County Government in partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya officials will hold a series of cross country races to identify and support upcoming athletes in the region.

