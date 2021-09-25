Nyamira County begins talent search with series of athletics events

The Nyamira County Government in partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya officials will hold a series of cross country races to identify and support upcoming athletes in the region.

The first race will be held Sunday at Ensongo in Borabu Sub-County starting from 9am.

Gesima in Masaba North will host the second event on October 3, the third race will take place on October 10 at Esanige in Nyamira North, the penultimate race is scheduled for Manga on October 17 and the final competition in the series is slated for Sironga in Nyamira South on October 24.

The peak of the races will be the inaugural Nyamira Great Run on October 31. The 21kms race will start at Chepilat on the Nyamira/Bomet border and end at Ikonge Primary School grounds.

“Gusii region is on the global map for producing top athletes and we want to retain our reputation by nurturing fresh talents,” said Nyanza South AK Chairperson Peter Angwenyi.

Apart from cross country races, the event will have three main categories which include 10km for senior men and women, 6km for junior women and 8km for junior men.