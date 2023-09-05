NTV to televise Berlin Marathon live!

The 2023 edition of the BMW Berlin Marathon, Germany’s biggest and most prestigious marathon, will be televised live in Kenya, on NTV!

NTV will broadcast the marathon from the German capital from 9am to noon, German time, which will be 10am to 1pm in Kenyan time.

Even before Eliud Kipchoge and Amos Kipruto set off from the colorful rainbow start gate onto the course, the TV broadcast begins.

The channel focuses on the top sporting moments. Maybe there will be another world record in the men's race? Or the duel between Tigst Assefa and Sheila Chepkirui will bring to light a new course record in the women's race?

In addition, the qualifications for next year's Olympic Games will be of utmost interest.

The German audience will focus its eyes on the abundantly represented national athletes named Amanal Petros, Simon Boch, Konstantin Wedel, Hendrik Pfeiffer and Miriam Dattke, Domenika Mayer, Deborah and Rabea Schöneborn and Kristina Hendel.

For Kenyans, focus will be on Sheila Chepkirui and Margaret Wangare in the women’s race, and the big men’s cast that includes Eliud Kipchoge, Amos KIpruto, Mark Korir, Josphat Boit, Philemon Kiplimo, Abel Kipchumba, Silas Sugut, Dominic Nyairo and Ronald Korir.