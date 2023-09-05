Come on! Let’s restore our Kenyan reputation, pleads Berlin-bound Kipruto

Amos Kipruto is a disturbed man.

The fact that Kenya didn’t win a medal in both the men’s and women’s marathon races at the recent 19th World Athletics Championships in Budapest seems to haunt the man from Kapsabet.

And he has every reason to be concerned, having fought for bronze for Kenya at the 2019 edition of the global championships in a sweltering Doha.

With unforgivingly high daytime temperatures in the Qatari capital, the 2019 marathon race was shifted to midnight on the Doha Corniche when the thermometer was at a more bearable 29 degrees Celcius with a humidity of 50 percent.

The 2022 London Marathon Champion Amos Kipruto synchronizes his chronometer at dawn before the start of training in Kapsabet, Nandi County on September 02, 2023. He will be competing in this year's Berlin Marathon on September 24.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ethiopia took the first two positions, with double Boston (2013, 2015) and New York (2018) champion Lelisa Desisa (two hours, 10 minutes and 40 seconds) taking gold in an Ethiopian 1-2 finish that saw Mosinet Geremew (2:10:44) bag silver.

Kipruto took bronze in 2:10:51, surviving an injection of second half pace that dropped compatriots Laban Korir (11th placed in 2:12:38) and defending champion Geoffrey Kirui (14th in 2:13:54).

Kenya fell out of the medals in the subsequent championship in Oregon last year with Ethiopia completing another 1-2 finish through Tamirat Tola and Geremew with Belgium’s Somali-born Bashir Abdi taking bronze.

Last month in Budapest, Kenya, once again, failed to feature on the men’s marathon podium at the World Championships with Uganda’s Commonwealth champion Victor Kiplangat, Israel’s Maru Teferi and Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase taking the medals.

“These were certainly not our results,” Kipruto, 30, reflected yesterday.

“These were embarrassing results, especially considering that we failed to get medals in both the men’s and women’s races.”

In hindsight, Kipruto feels he should have worn the Kenyan colours to earn his country some respect in the Hungarian capital.

But when he was approached by Athletics Kenya selectors, he had already signed up for the Berlin Marathon that will run on September 24 in the German capital.

And after that, he has his 2024 spring marathon commitment also close to conclusion.

“I was approached late by Athletics Kenya by which time my management had already committed to Berlin,” the 2022 London Marathon champion explained.

“It’s always important to prepare athletes early because committing to a major marathon means a lot and once one has committed, it’s difficult to change the plans.

“Like now, we should already know who will travel to Paris for the Olympic Games to allow for proper preparations. When I competed in Doha in 2019, I knew the conditions early and I trained a lot under similar hot conditions in Kisumu, and that’s how I managed to get a medal.”

Right now, Kipruto is fully focused on the Berlin Marathon, one of the blue riband World Marathon Majors races where he will be one of the frontrunners on the record-friendly, flat and fast course in the German political capital.

Kipruto trains in the 2Running Athletics Club stable in Kapsabet, Nandi County, and will be looking to redeem his image after illness forced him out of this year’s London Marathon won by compatriot Kelvin Kiptum in 2:01:25, the second-fastest marathon time ever.

He will be up against a rich field of 10 athletes from Kenya, but to his advantage, he will be returning to Berlin after emerging second in 2018 when Eliud Kipchoge broke the world record, clocking 2:01:39.

Kipruto vs Kipchoge headlines this year’s Berlin Marathon top clashes.

We caught up with Kipruto after an easy morning run, and he seemed happy with how the training has gone so far, physically and mentally.

“So far, my training has gone on well and competing once again in the Berlin Marathon makes me feel great despite the rich field.

“I have done what I’m supposed to do when preparing for such an assignment and I’m just finalizing the remaining part before traveling in the next two weeks,” he said, stressing that all pre-race factors must align for a positive result.

“As an athlete you have to be patient because training is never easy and one has to finish his long runs, speed sessions, gym, physical exercise among other important things that might cost you during the race.

“Competing with the world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has always motivated me to do well and this year my goal is to run my personal best because Berlin has a fast course and I will be happy to register something good,” said Kipruto who boasts 13 marathons under his belt.

The 2022 London Marathon Champion Amos Kipruto (right) and his colleagues during training in Kapsabet, Nandi County on September 02, 2023. He will be competing in the Berlin Marathon on September 24.

JARED NYATAYA (Eldoret).

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Besides Kipchoge, other elites lined up by veteran Berlin Race Director Mark Milde include Mark Korir, Josphat Boit, Philemon Kiplimo, Abel Kipchumba, Silas Sugut, Dominic Nyairo, Ronald Korir among others.

Kipruto has faced Kipchoge not just once previously (in 2018 when he finished second behind Kipchoge in 2:06:23), but also in 2021 when, again, he finished second (2:03:13) behind the world record holder (2:02:40) at the Tokyo Marathon.

And with Kipchoge almost certainly in the Kenyan team to the Paris Olympics - barring shock decisions of monumental proportions - Kipruto hopes to be on the flight to the French capital next year.

“Countries like Ethiopia have already earmarked athletes for Paris… we should also make early preparations so that athletes can commit themselves and know which races to plan for well in advance.

“Carrying the country’s flag should be the first priority, but, as athletes, we also consider our livelihoods and families, and if national call-ups don’t come in time, we certainly have to plan in advance how we shall put bread on the table by signing for other races.”

Athletics Kenya selectors will certainly treat Kipruto’s advice with the seriousness it deserves and plan early for Paris, or face the ignominy of another medal-less global campaign.

Meanwhile, the man from Kapsabet is focused entirely on making Kenya proud in Berlin!

Additional reporting by Elias Makori

Amos Kipruto Bio:

Date of birth: September 19, 1992

Place of birth: Kilibwoni, Tulon, Nandi County

Discipline: Marathon

Management: 2Running Athletics Club