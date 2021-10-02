NTV, Stanbic organise London Marathon viewerthon in Eldoret

World Marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei Sunday will be leading a strong team during the London Marathon as she seeks win the race for the third year in a row.

Kosgei will be competing against her compatriots New York Marathon champion Joycilline Jepkosgei and Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Jemeli as well as a stellar cast of Ethiopian athletes.

In the men’s category, Milano Marathon champion Titus Ekiru will be competing against Valencia Marathon champion Evans Chebet and last year’s London Marathon runner-up Vincent Kipchumba.

Athletes from Kapsait Athletics Training Camp will join other upcoming and elite athletes at Eka Hotel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County in a viewership party organised by Stanbic Bank in conjunction with NTV Kenya who will be airing the race live.

According to the Nation Media Group’s head of broadcast Monica Waceke Ndungu, NTV believes that sports is a great unifier and the choice of airing live the London Marathon race is strategic as it allows the company to showcase the prowess of Kenyan athletes.

“Kenyans have been doing well across the globe in various events and as a company we want to show support to our athletes who are guaranteed that through our partnership, their fellow Kenyans will watch them live and free,” said Waceke.

Stanbic Bank, on the other hand is committed to driving Kenya’s growth by finding new ways to make the dreams of Kenyans possible through innovative services and solutions as well as fueling the champion spirit that Kenyans embody.

Last year, Stanbic Bank Kenya launched their ‘It Can Be’ campaign with world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei as their brand ambassador.

The bank chose Kosgei because she embodies their vision and philosophy by demonstrating that if you work hard, you can achieve your dreams.

According to the banks’ CEO Charles Mudiwa, the bank is proud to be associated with the London Marathon champion and wishes her well as she defends her title.