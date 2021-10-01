World marathon record holder to compete in second marathon race in two months

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei is heading to the 2021 London Marathon with one mission: to win a third title in the 41st edition of the annual race in the English capital city.

Kosgei, who trains at Kapsait on the border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties at high altitude (3,000 metres above sea level), recently joined the league of Kenyan Olympic medallists when she claimed silver in women’s marathon behind her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August.

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview with Nation Sport at Kerio View Hotel in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She says her body has recovered well ahead of Sunday’s race.

“I was happy to bag silver medal at the Olympic Games and I have recovered well and ready for my next assignment where I will be looking forward to retain my title for the third time,” Kosgei, who won the race in 2019 and last year, told Nation Sport early this week before leaving Eldoret for London in a charter plane.

On Sunday, her training mates from Kapsait in Elgeyo Marakwet and a number of invited guests will follow the action live on TV at Eka Hotel in Eldoret. The marathon viewing session has been organised by Stanbic Bank in conjunction with NTV which will stream the marathon live from London.

Almost two months after competing at the Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete will take on a strong field that also has former half marathon record holder and New York Marathon Champion, Jocyline Jepkosgei and Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Jemeli.

From Ethiopia, there will be 2021 Valencia Marathon champion Roza Dereje with a personal best of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 30 seconds), 2015 Tokyo Marathon champion Brihane Dibaba (2:18:35), Amsterdam Marathon champion Degitu Azimeraw (2:19:26), Zeineba Yimer (2:19:28), Ottawa Marathon champion Tigist Girma (2:19:52), Ashete Bekere (2:20:14), among others.

Kosgei has revealed that she has received overwhelming support from her management (Rosa Associati) and her coach Eric Kimaiyo.

“I have had a short period to prepare for the race but I feel I have done enough to be ready. What remains is to implement my strategy for the race,” she said.

In 2019 at the age of 25, Kosgei became the youngest woman to win London Marathon, clocking 2:18: 20, a big improvement on the time she posted the previous year when she finished second.

Vivian Cheruiyot won the 2018 edition in 2:18:31 ahead of Kosgei (2:20:13). But Brigid returned strongly to win last year’s race in 02:18:58.

Last year, the race, which marked its 40th edition, was held in a loop without fans. Kosgei broke off from her competitors and went all the way to the finish line, winning in 02:18:58 ahead of America’s Sara Hall (2:22:01), and Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich (2:22:05).

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview with Nation Sport at Kerio View Hotel in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In February this year, Stanbic Bank Kenya unveiled Kosgei as its brand ambassador in a two-year deal.