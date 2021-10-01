World marathon record holder to compete in second marathon race in two months

Brigid Kosgei

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview with Nation Sport at Kerio View Hotel in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kosgei recently joined the league of Kenyan Olympic medallists when she claimed silver in women’s marathon behind her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August
  • Almost two months after competing at the Olympics, the 27-year-old athlete will take on a strong field that also has former half marathon record holder and New York Marathon Champion, Jocyline Jepkosgei and Frankfurt Marathon champion Valary Jemeli
  • Kosgei has revealed that she has received overwhelming support from her management (Rosa Associati) and her coach Eric Kimaiyo

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei is heading to the 2021 London Marathon with one mission: to win a third title in the 41st edition of the annual race in the English capital city.

