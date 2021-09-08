Niyonsaba reveals Kipchoge's hand in remarkable switch to distance running

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba (centre) leads Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui to the line in the semi-final of the women's 800m at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 11, 2017.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Burundian won an Olympic silver medal at 800m in Rio in 2016 and also came second at the London world championships a year later, and is also a two-time world indoor champion
  • Female athletes like Niyonsaba and Semenya who have unusually high levels of testosterone, which gives them added strength, are prohibited from competing in races between 400m and a mile
  • Her change in distance on the track saw her decide on a different course, swapping Eugene for the foothills of Kenya shortly after she was barred from her favoured 800m in May 2019

Zurich

