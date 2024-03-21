New star born as Cheminingwa claims African Games 800m title

A new star was born on Wednesday night as Aaron Kemei Cheminingwa handed Kenya its first African Games 800 metres gold medal in 25 years.

Japheth Kimutai was the last Kenyan to win in 800m during the 1999 Johannesburg Games, a feat he achieved in a championship record-breaking time of 1:44.91 that still stands to date.

Cheminingwa, who was making his first appearance in national colours, clocked 1:45.72 to triumph, stunning national champion Alex Ng’eno to second place in 1:45.73. Nkape Tumo from Botswana timed 1:46.04 for bronze at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

“Definitely, Cheminingwa is an athlete to watch in the 800m because his training rate is high. He took a little longer to adjust to the system but he is finally getting it right,” said his coach, Alex Sang, who has been handling Cheminingwa for the last four years.

“His maiden flight outside the country has come with great lessons and we are yet to see the best of him if he continues to uphold discipline in training,” said Sang, who also handles the African Games 400m champion Mary Moraa.

Meanwhile, Edwin Okong’o is on the verge of handing Kenya its first African Games boxing title in 17 years in Accra, Ghana.

Olympian Suleiman Bilali is the last Kenyan to win gold at the Africa Games during the 2007 Algiers Games when he beat Ghanaian Manyo Plange in the light flyweight final.

Since Bilali’s exploits, Okong’o is the only Kenyan to have reached the boxing final at the African Games other than Shaffi Bakari at the 2019 Rabat Games. Bakari lost to Mohamed Otukile from Botswana in the battle for gold.

Okong’o took Algerian Ahmed Ghazli down twice before winning the middleweight semi-final 5-0 to set up a final showdown against Moroccan Yassine Elouarz, who beat Temesgen Neka from Ethiopia 4-1 in the semis.

The final is set for Friday.

Two-time Olympian and Africa champion Nick Okoth and his elder brother, Absolom Okinyi, who clinched a silver medal in welterweight at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, have rallied their cousin Okong’o to bring home the title.

Okoth said that he isn’t celebrating until Okong’o wins the final.

“I want Okong’o to bring home our first Africa Games gold medal,” said Okoth. “We have bronze but it’s time we had some gold in our family."

Okoth claimed bronze in lightweight from the 2015 Congo Brazzaville Games, while Okinyi reached the quarter-finals on several occasions.

Okoth, the 2007 and 2017 Africa champion and Okinyi have since hung up their gloves.

“Let Okong’o keep his opponent at the end of his gloves but score straight punches and on target,” said Okinyi. “He shouldn’t wait for his opponent to attack.”