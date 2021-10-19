New route announced for StanChart Nairobi meet

Standard Chartered Marathon

Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organising Committee chairman Paul Gitau (second left) explains the New marathon route from Carnivore to along Southern Bypass Route, to AAR Healthcare Limited Business Development Executive Mercy Ngugi (left), Subaru Kenya Marketing Executive Mary Wangui (second right), as Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukata looks on during the launch of the Marathon Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi on October 18, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • In a departure from tradition, the race will be held around the Southern bypass
  • The start and finish will be at the Carnivore grounds with the 2,500 participants getting a chance to view Nairobi National Park
  • The new Southern bypass route was chosen due to ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Uhuru Highway and Mombasa Road

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon organisers Monday announced a new route for the event slated for October 31.

