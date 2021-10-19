'A team player and strong athlete,' slain Agnes Tirop eulogised

Agnes Tirop

Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop (right) competes in the Women's 5,000m race heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reigning world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri said she was looking to Tirop to succeed her in 5,000m and 10,000m races as she had decided to move to road running
  • Obiri told Nation Sport that she enjoyed having Tirop as a teammate in major championships because she would push her to the limit and in the end bring good results for Kenya
  • Former 5,000m Commonwealth Games champion Mercy Cherono said Tirop’s death has left a big gap in Kenyan athletics

Athletes have eulogised slain colleague Agnes Tirop as a talented youngster who was destined to be one of the best distance running athletes in Kenya.

