Namwamba: Ministry, AK to register athletes, set up database

The government in conjunction with Athletics Kenya has developed a database for the registration of athletes to enhance talent management, avert doping issues and improve accountability across the country.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba told a Senate plenary session Wednesday that the ministry has directed the Office of the Sports Registrar to formalise the registration of over 53 camps which makes it easier to monitor and oversee training camps.

Flanked by Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum, among other officials of the Ministry, the CS said that training camps are key in skills enhancement and talent development generally, and that Elgeyo Marakwet has the highest concentration of the camps.

“A waiver has been imposed to scrap off the Sh2,000 fee and encourage official registration of our athletes into a database that will enhance talent management, avert doping issues and improve accountability, with over 1,000 licenses issued,” he said.

He told the Senate of the ministry’s commitment and AK actualisation of athletes’ welfare including seamless travel arrangements.

“We have been able to secure passports for our athletes in a record 24 hours, all thanks to a close collaboration between our ministry and the immigration department.

Infrastructure Masterplan

“We have also built a strong network of collaboration between our Ministry and the various diplomatic missions within the country that has enabled us to secure visas for our sportsmen and women in record time.”

He also said the ministry has taken stock of existing infrastructure and singled out Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu Country as one of the facilities which will be fully utilised as other stadia in Nairobi close for renovation ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.

“The essence of the Sports and Creative Arts Infrastructure Masterplan is the blueprint print to advance and modernise most of our facilities.

“This Masterplan is guiding our investment in the development of our Sports and Creatives Infrastructure.”

On general financial allocations and expenses based on a preliminary report by the government, he noted there has been critical restructuring set to address funding issues, budgets and pending bills with consequential accountability processes in place.

Sampling an instance of grant utilisation he submitted: “We have developed a broad and fair system to support talent development in the broad school ecosystem with Sh267 million injected in the preceding quarters.

“The success of the school games was largely due to this investment.”