Nairobi City Marathon winners dream big

Freshly-minted Nairobi City Marathon winners have vowed not to rest on their laurels as they seek more honours in road running.

Newly-crowned women’s 42 kilometres champion, Cynthia Jerotich, hopes to carry the momentum to the December 8 Honolulu Marathon in the USA, where she hopes to retain the title she won last year.

On Sunday, Jerotich clocked two hours and 28.02 minutes to win the women's 42km race on her debut in the third edition of the Nairobi City Marathon, which attracted a record 15,000 participants.

The 33-year-old, who trains in Iten in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, was closely followed by Lilian Chebii (2:28:29) and Peris Jerono (2:30:43) in second and third places respectively.

“I’m full of joy after this win because it is my first-ever win at the Nairobi City Marathon,” said Jerotich, a mother of three at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“I had prepared well, but I was not expecting to come in first position. I thank God for the win. I now shift my focus to the Honolulu Marathon in December where I will be defending my title," she added.

The 2016 World Half Marathon silver medallist won last year's edition of the Honolulu Marathon in a time of 2:33:01. Chebii said the race was not easy, but was glad to have fought her way to get to the podium.

“The course was tough at around 30 kilometres because it was a bit steep,” explained Chebii.

Jerotich pocketed Sh3.5 million for her exploits. The Nairobi City Marathon is the richest marathon in Kenya with the top 20 finishers in the 42km race getting prize money ranging from Sh3.5m to Sh30,000.

Eliud Magut,38, stole the show in the men’s 42km category after stopping the timer at 2:09:47. He finished ahead of closest rivals Josphat Bett (2:10:01) and Emmanuel Sikuku (2:10:05).

Half Marathon top honours went to Robert Kiprop and Marion Kibor, who were also making their bows in the competition. Kiprop noted that the race was not easy, but was delighted with his performance.

“It was my first time running the Nairobi City Marathon and I loved the course. I’m happy that everybody worked hard because we did not have incidents of people cutting shortcuts. I believe winning is down to good training,” said Kiprop, who timed 1:00:56. He cut the tape ahead of Wilson Too (1:01:14) and Timothy Kibet (1:01:25).

Kibor noted that she normally uses the track for speedwork.

“I concentrated mainly on half marathons and marathons. I’m happy to get this victory,” observed Kibor.

“When you come to a race, it is about fighting for a good result. Nobody is ever sure of a win, but I’m happy I have won it today," she said.

Gladys Chepkurui (1:09:04) and Sharon Kiptugen (1:09:27) settled for second and third spots respectively.

The best six finishers in the 21km category took home Sh150,000, Sh80,000, Sh50,000, Sh30,000, Sh25,000 and Sh20,000 respectively.

Amos Kipkemoi (29:04), Filex Kibet (29:13), and Gideon Kipngetich (29:16) swept the first three positions in the men’s 10km race. Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who also took part in the 10km race, finished in position 614 in a time of 56:44.

Edinah Kibiwott (33:25), Fridah Ndinda (34:12), and Naomi Tigoi (34:22) clinched the first three spots in the women’s 10km category.

Apart from the elite races, there was also a 6km fun run.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei was pleased by the continued growth of the Nairobi City Marathon. He expects the number of participants to hit 20,000 next year.

Murkomen said after the race that the Ministry of Sports will give directions on gender-based violence which recently took the life of Uganda long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei.

“I also ask the society to embrace sports as a way to protect their mental health,” said Murkomen.