Magut, Jerotich dominate Nairobi City Marathon

New champions have been crowned at the third edition of the Nairobi City Marathon held on Sunday in Nairobi.

Eliud Magut won with the men's 42 kilometres race after timing two hours and 9.47 seconds followed by Josphat Bett and Emmanuel Sikuku who clocked 2:10:01 and 2:20:05.

Cynthia Jerotich emerged tops in women's 42km after coming home in two hours and 28.2 seconds. Lilian Chebii (2:28:29) and Peris Jerono (2:30:44) were placed second and third respectively.

Robert Kiprop (1:00:56) and Marion Kibor (1:08:55) cut the tape in first place in men and women's half marathon as Amos Kipkemoi (29:04) and Edna Kibiwot (33:25) triumphed in the 10km race.

Kiprop was closely followed by Wilson Too and Timothy Samanayo, while Kibor came ahead of Gladys Chepkurui and Sharon Kiptugen in that order.

Athlete compete in the Nairobi City Marathon on the Expressway on September 8, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kipkemoi beat closest rivals Filex Kibet and Gideon Kipngetich as Fridah Ndinda and Vivian Cherotich settled for second and third place behind Kibiwot in that order.

This year's event attracted 15,000 participants and was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, among other leaders. The top three finishers in 42km race pocketed Sh3.5 million, Sh2.25m and Sh1.5m, respectively.

Results

42km men

Eliud Magut 2:09:47

Josphat Bett 2:10:01

Emmanuel Sikuku 2:10:05

42km women

Cynthia Jerotich 2:28:02

Lilian Chebii 2:28:29

Peris Jerono

21km men

Robert Kiprop 1:00:56

Wilson Too 1:01:14

Timothy Samanayo 1:01:25

21km women

Marion Kibor 1:08:55

Gladys Chepkurui 1:09:04

Sharon Kiptugen 1:09:27

10km (men):

Amos Kipkemoi 29:04

Filex Kibet 29:13

Gideon Kipngetich 29:16

10km (women):

Edinah Kibiwott 33:25

Fridah Ndinda 34:12