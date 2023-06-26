Nairobi City Marathon start moved

The starting point for the Nairobi City Marathon scheduled for Sunday has been moved from Lang’ata Road to Douglas Wakiihuri Road, formerly Aerodrome Road, in bid to curb congestion.

Race Director, three-time Boston Marathon champion Ibrahim Hussein, said that the finishing point for the full marathon (42 kilometers) and 10km will be different from half marathon (21km) and 6km.

And unlike in last year’s inaugural edition, this year’s race will run along the traffic. After the start of the full marathon, runners will join the Expressway after the Bunyala roundabout towards Westlands. Last year, they headed to Mombasa Road.

The runners will then turn after the James Gichuru roundabout before heading back and exiting the Expressway at the Museum Hill exchange. Runners will then make a U-turn at the National Museum of Kenya gate on to Harry Thuku Road.

The runners will then turn right after the Central Police Station to University Way where they will go round back to University Way before joining Koinange Street, they will then turn left to Kenyatta Avenue and then right to Kimathi Street.

The runners will then turn right at the Dedan Kimathi statue before exiting to City Hall Way and will then make a U-turn at Holy Family Basilica back to Taifa Road then right on to Harambee Avenue.

They will then turn left at the Parliament roundabout towards Haile Sellasie, then turn left to the Expressway.

Once they complete the whole route participants will head back to finish the race through the Nyayo National Stadium basketball gymnasium gate.

Elgeyo Marakwet’s Brimin Misoi, who will be defending his 42km title, is among over 3,500 runners who have so far confirmed participation.