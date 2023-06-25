Kigen, Kwambai win races in Lewa Marathon

Phillip Kigen won men's 42km race in the 10th edition of Lewa Safari Marathon held at Lew Conservancy in Meru County at the weekend.

Kigen timed 2 hours and 19.06 seconds to win ahead of John Mitei (2:21:23) and Isaack Koech (2:22:37) in the race held on Saturday.

Mercy Kwambai won the women's race in a time of 2:48:35, followed by Zeddy Jerop in 2:52:54, and third-placed Fridah Leropa with a time of 3:04:32.

The event, which is meant to raise funds for wildlife conservation, attracted 1,200 runners at the Lewa Conservancy track.

It was a good day for Kigen, who finished second with a time of 2.24.53,in last year’s race behind Peter Wahome.

He was all smiles at the finish line and described the race as “difficult” in view of the hilly terrain.

"It was a tough race, with some hilly areas. We ran on a difficult terrain, and in dusty conditions but I am happy I overcame everything to win. It will open the way for me to run in bigger races," said the 37-year old father of two boys.

Kigen, who made his full marathon debut in 2015 Marrakech Marathon in Morocco, said he was looking forward to competing in a race in Italy.

"I had not prepared well last year. This was my best time since I ran my first marathon in 2015," he said.

Kwambai, who was running her first full marathon in Kenya after making her debut in Nigeria, said it was a difficult race.

"It was not easy because there were so many hills," said the 35-year-old mother of two. She ran her first full marathon in Nigeria two years ago.

"I am now going to do more training because I am planning to run a marathon in Germany," she said.