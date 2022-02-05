Mumbua defies odds to win women's 10,000m at AK meet

Agnes Mumbua from Machakos destroyed the field to win women’s 10,000m with ease as the First Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting ended Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

National 400m champion Mary Moraa from Kenya Police Service turned on the screws to win women’s 400m race as compatriot Stanley Kieti romped to victory in men’s race.

Africa race walk champions Samuel Gathimba from Kenya Prisons Service and Kenya Defence Forces’ Emily Ngii lived up to the billing to reign supreme in men and women’s 20km race walk.

World Athletics Under-20 race walk champion Heristone Wanyonyi claimed victory in junior 10km race walk.

The 27-year-old Mumbua took charge of the race at the initial stages before sweeping to her maiden victory in 33 minutes and 17.18 seconds beating seasoned Emily Chebet from Lemotit Club in 33:55.52.

Dorothy Kipkikach from Kenya Defence Force clocked 33:57.29 for third.

“It’s such a nice feeling to finally win at Athletics Kenya meetings. I think change of training has been the key to success,” said Mumbua, adding that her victory will now inspire her to great heights.

“My hopes and dreams now is to represent Kenya at any championship event in the near future,” explained Mumbua, who has now set her sights on either Africa Senior Championships due June or the Commonwealth Games planned for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

Maximilla Imali (centre) charges past her competitors in 100m semi-final heat during Athletics Kenya First Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 5, 2022.

Chebet rued fatigue saying her participation at Nairobi Region Cross Country Championships, National Cross Country and Discovery Cross County took toll on her.

“I think I will take a break from competitions just to focus on training before returning in April,” said Chebet whose ultimate target this season is the World Championships.

Moraa, who is building up towards her 800m specialty staged a blistering race to win women’s 400m in 53.41, beating Africa Under-18 400m silver medallist Linda Kagweha to second place in 54.73 as Mercy Adija from Kenya Prisons Service came in third in 55.18.

“I will compete in two more 400m races before switching to 800m in the last Athletics Kenya meetings,” said Moraa, who reached the semi-finals of her 800m race at Tokyo Olympics. “I want to go all the way to the final and medal at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.”

Kieti clocked 47.06 for top honours in men's 400m, edging out compatriot William Ryan to second place in 47.21 as Elkana Kiprotich came third in 47.59.

Gathimba timed 1:26:3 to claim the men's 20km race walk accolades by 10 minutes from KDF’s Simon Wachira in 1:36.6 as Coast’s Eric Shikuku and Dominic Ndigiti followed in 1:38.1 and 1:40.4 respectively.

Ngii was unassailable in the women's walk to return victorious in 1:43:6, beating second-placed Sylvia Kemboi by almost three minutes in 1:46:4. Naum Jepkirui from KDF was third in 1:50:6.

Wanyonyi romped home in 46:37.5 to take the junior walk race after seeing off Stephen Ndagiri and Dominic Mwenda in 52:19.4 and 54:20.5.