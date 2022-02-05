Mumbua defies odds to win women's 10,000m at AK meet

Agnes Mumbua (left) competes with Dorothy Kipkilach in women's 10,000 metres final during Athletics Kenya First Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 5, 2022.




Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • National 400m champion Mary Moraa from Kenya Police Service turned on the screws to win women’s 400m race as compatriot Stanley Kieti romped to victory in men’s race
  • Mumbua took charge of the race at the initial stages before sweeping to her maiden victory in 33 minutes and 17.18 seconds beating seasoned Emily Chebet from Lemotit Club in 33:55.52
  • Josephine Chelagat from Kericho triumphed in women’s 1,500m in 4:11.02 beating Miriam Cherop and Caroline Nyaga in 4:11.04 and 4:14.27 respectively

Agnes Mumbua from Machakos destroyed the field to win women’s 10,000m with ease as the First Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting ended Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

