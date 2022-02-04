Omanyala explodes to new national 60m record in France

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala Friday set a new national record time of 6.63 seconds on his debut in the 60 metres at World Indoor Tour's Miramas Meeting in France.

Omanyala, who holds African record in 100m of 9.77 seconds, broke the national record which has stood since 2005. Paulvince Obuon's previous national record time of 6.70 seconds was set on January 28, 2005 at State College, United States.

It's also the fastest time run at the 7,500-seater stadium having eclipsed the previous record of 6.68 set by Iranian Hassan Taftian in January last year.

Related Omanyala dreams big on 60m debut in France Athletics

Ghanaian Leonard Myles-Mills holds the African record of 6.45 seconds while Christian Cole from the United States of holds the world record of 6.34 seconds

Omanyala will also compete at the Mondeville Meeting on February 9 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Paris on February 17.