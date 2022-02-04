Omanyala explodes to new national 60m record in France
Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala Friday set a new national record time of 6.63 seconds on his debut in the 60 metres at World Indoor Tour's Miramas Meeting in France.
Omanyala, who holds African record in 100m of 9.77 seconds, broke the national record which has stood since 2005. Paulvince Obuon's previous national record time of 6.70 seconds was set on January 28, 2005 at State College, United States.
It's also the fastest time run at the 7,500-seater stadium having eclipsed the previous record of 6.68 set by Iranian Hassan Taftian in January last year.
Ghanaian Leonard Myles-Mills holds the African record of 6.45 seconds while Christian Cole from the United States of holds the world record of 6.34 seconds
Omanyala will also compete at the Mondeville Meeting on February 9 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Paris on February 17.
He said he is doing 60m to improve speed and his first 50 metres, with an eye on the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia slated for March 18-20 and the World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 in Eugene, USA from July 15-24, among other races.