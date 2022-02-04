Omanyala explodes to new national 60m record in France

  • Omanyala, who holds African record in 100m of 9.77 seconds, broke the national record which has stood since 2005
  • It's also the fastest time run at the 7,500-seater stadium having eclipsed the previous record of 6.68 set by Iranian Hassan Taftian in January last year 
  • Omanyala will also compete at the Mondeville Meeting on February 9 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Paris on February 17

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala Friday set a new national record time of 6.63 seconds on his debut in the 60 metres at World Indoor Tour's Miramas Meeting in France. 

