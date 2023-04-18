Mt Elgon’s Chemoge Camp months away from reality

Mt Elgon is a high altitude region situated in Bungoma County which is home to star athletes who have made a name on the world stage. However, there has been a worrying exodus of athletes from the area due to lack of training facilities.

Many athletes have been heading to Kapsabet in Nandi County, Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County and Kaptagat in Elgeyo Marakwet, among other high altitude areas.

But this situation will soon change because Chemoge High Altitude Training Camp in Bungoma County is nearly being completed.

Bungoma County Governor Kenneth Lusaka launched the project in 2014 during his first term in office. However, when he lost the seat in 2017, construction work at the facility slowed down.

Athletes have a feel of training equipment at a gym at Chemoge High Altitude Training Centre in Kaptama, Bungoma County on March 07, 2023, built by Bungoma County Government. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He was elected back in office during last year’s the General Election, and his dream is to complete the camp.

Legendary athlete the late Ben Jipcho, Juma Ndiwa, Shem Kororia, James Kwalia, lnnes Chemonges, Leonard Komon, Mangata Ndiwa, Solomon Bushiendich, Levi Matebo and Milka Chemos all come from the region.

Once complete, Chemoge High Altitude Training Camp, which is the first of its kind in western region, has the capacity to cater for local and international athletes.

The camp is near Kenya’s border with Uganda. Many Ugandan athletes who compete against Kenyan runners are their Sabaot cousins. They include Olympic 5,000 metres gold medallist Joshua Cheptegei and Commonwealth 10,000m Jacob Kiplimo who hails from Bukwo District in Uganda.

The camp has a gymnasium, hostels which can host 32 athletes, four VIP reception and rooms, a guidance and counseling room.

Athletes train at a field at Chemoge High Altitude Training Centre in Kaptama, Bungoma County on March 07, 2023.



Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

When the Nation Sport visited the facility we found athletes at the camp testing the gym equipment.

The joy on their faces was evident, because many of them had never used at gym.

“This is a blessing for us. We are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel because for a long time we have suffered without facilities. Getting such expensive gym facilities will improve our training. Soon you will see how Mt Elgon will produce more world beaters,” said David Nabei, an upcoming athlete.

There are plans to build a standard track at the camp.

Former 1,500m runner turned coach Cornelius Ndiwa said that the camp is a blessing. He said the whole region will benefit because more talent will be nurtured.

“Athletes need to train in the gym as an essential part of their preparation for races. Some athletes have missed medals at majore events in the past races because of lack of finishing power,” said Ndiwa.

“We are waiting for a few things to be finalised before the camp is officially opened.”

Athletes have been training in hilly places and they invented weightlifting facilities to stay in shape. They have also been training early early at Kibei Primary School before classes begin.

The Bungoma County Government is also negotiating with the community to provide more land for the construction of a football pitch, basketball court, volleyball court and a modern swimming pool in one place.

In an interview, Governor Lusaka said the county is a sporting region which has produced a good number of athletes, footballers and volleyball stars.

“I’m looking forward to finishing phase one of the project in the next two months. We want to open the facility for use by athletes then move to the next phase. We are looking for more land to build other facilities.

“I decided to start with Mt Elgon region because we have good athletes yet they lack facilities. There is need to support our athletes because they have proudly put the name of Kenya on the global map,” said Lusaka.

The county boss said that he will be organising a race during the launch of the facility.He said that athletes from the region who recently competed at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Barthust, Australia will be appreciated.

Lusaka, who sits at the Governors’ Council, said that the general thinking is that all counties should have one modern stadium built with help from the national county.