More Olympic champions sign up for Kip Keino Classic

Olympic hammer throw champions Wojcieh Nowicki and Anita Wlodarczyk from Poland will defend their Kip Keino Classic titles on May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Nowicki, 34, will be making his third appearance at the Kip Keino Classic after he won last year with a distance of 81.43 metres, beating Mykhaylo Kokhan from Ukraine to second place in 77.80m.

Christos Frantzeskakis from Greece came third in 77.19m.

Nowicki, who had just won his maiden Olympic title in Tokyo on August 4, 2021, wrapped up his 2021 season in Nairobi on September 18 with a second place finish throw of 77.99 metres.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, would return to Nairobi to launch his season last year at the Kip Keino Classic.

His return would bear fruits as he won the tour in 81.43m before proceeding to claim silver at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States. He lost to fellow countryman Pawel Fajdek.

Fajdek, who is unbeaten in the past five World Championships, won the 2021 Kip Keino Classic, beating Nowicki to second place.

With Fajdek not returning to Kenya, Nowicki is set to renew rivalry with Kokhan and Frantzeskakis at the Kip Kieno Classic.

Kokhan, who settled fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, will be chasing his first victory at the event, having finished third in 2021 behind Fajdek and Nowicki.

Also returning to Nairobi is the Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ethan Katzberg, who will be making his debut at Kip Keino Classic. Katzberg was in Nairobi last for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in 2021.

Wlodarczyk, who has three Olympic crowns under her belt, threw 78.06m to win last year, beating American Janee Kassanavoid to second place in 71.44m.