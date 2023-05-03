Double treat for Kip Keino Classic fans as Fraser-Pryce, Sha'Carri kept apart

Multi Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica and American sprints sensation Sha'Carri Richardson have been kept apart at this year's Kip Keino Classic scheduled for May 13 in Nairobi.

Fraser-Pryce, who missed out on Botswana Golden Classic on Saturday owing to pressing family engagements, will defend her 100 metre title, while Richardson will take the blocks in 200m.

The Moi International Sports Centre will once again host this year’s edition of the Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

Africa now has two events on the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour with the inclusion of Botswana after Kenya’s Kip Keino Classic.

Meeting Director Barnaba Korir said that Fraser-Pryce, who holds 10 world titles including five in 100m, has confirmed her participation despite missing the race in Gaborone.

“We are glad that these sprints sensation will grace our event, adding to the numbers of international stars with Richardson set to make her debut in the event,” said Korir.

While Fraser-Pryce missed out on the Botswana event, Richardson opted to race in the 200m where she finished second in a season’s best of 22.54 seconds as fellow countrywoman Kayla White won in a season’s best of 22.38.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics 100m champion, had earlier called on her Kenyan fans to take their best positions at the arena to witness her best show on the continent.

Fondly known as Mommy Rocket, Fraser-Pryce, who holds five world 100m titles from 2009 Berlin, 2013 Moscow, 2015 Beijing, 2019 Doha and 2022 Eugene, will once again start her season in Africa.

Fraser-Pryce opened her season last year in Kenya with the fastest time in the region, winning at the Kip Keino Classic in 10.67 seconds. She outclassed Hemida Bassant from Egypt, who finished second in a personal best of 11.02.

The Jamaican will face among others world 4x100m champion Twanisha Terry and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Daniels Teahna from United States of America, and national 100m and 200m champion Maximilla Imali.

Richardson has already competed in four races this season including her appearance in Botswana.

The American has already given the world some pointers on what to expect this season with a blistering wind assisted 10.57sec (+4.1) victory at Miramar Invitational, Ansin Sports Complex, Florida, USA, on April 8.

Richardson, who has personal best of 22.00 in 200m, will take on compatriots 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Oliver Javianne, Kyra Jefferson and Shannon Ray.

Also in the mix is Africa 100m champion Gambia’s Gina Bass, who is also the African Games 200m champion.