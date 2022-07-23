Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins women's world 400m title

Eugene, United States

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas finally bagged world gold in the women’s 400m in Eugene on Friday.

Miller-Uibo, who was deprived gold in Doha in 2019 by Salwa Eid Nasr of Bahrain -- since banned from Tokyo and these championships after three missed doping tests -- timed a world lead of 49.11 seconds at Hayward Field.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 400m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.75.

The smooth-running Miller-Uibo had a good start and was soon up on Fiordaliza Cofil in lane four.

Going hard down the back straight, Miller-Uibo then reeled in Jamaican Candice McLeod in lane five, with Dutch runner Lieke Klaver also going well in the outside lane.

Bronze medallist Sada Williams of Team Barbados, gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Team Bahamas and silver medallist Marileidy Paulino of Team Dominican Republic celebrate after competing in the Women's 400m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 22, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP