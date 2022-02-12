Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Kipkrorir, Jerono win boys and girls 1km races

Malon Kipkorir and Brenda Jerono won the boys and girls 1km races during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Kipkrorir, a pupil at St Matthews Preparatory, Nandi, clocked five minutes and 01.3 seconds to win beating Kelvin Kichumba to second place in 5:08.6 as Collins Kipkemboi sealed the last podium place in 5:12.4 .

"It’s such a good feeling to win, this being my maiden victory at a major championship,” said Kipkorir, who aspires to follow the footsteps of his role model and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge. “My dream is to perform well in distance running both on track and road."

Jerono, also from St St Matthews Preparatory, timed 5:22.3 to win the girls race, beating Mercy Jerop and Nancy Jerop to second and third places in 5:25.8 and 5:29.9 respectively.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Lotto Foundation chief executive officer Joan Mwaura disclosed that besides getting medals, the winners will get cash awards, text book vouchers and school fees.

Mwaura further disclosed that they have set aside Sh2 million for any project that St Matthews Preparatory will come up with.

“We have decided to start with the school that is top both in athletics and education in Nandi County that is known as the Source of Champions,” said Mwaura. “They will have to decide whether they will spend on classroom construction or water projects.”

Mwaura disclosed that they would love to develop the school’s athletics program, drawing the model from Jamaica where they have a school for athletics especially sprints.

“In our pilot program at St Matthews Preparatory, we shall coordinate with some of the best coaches in athletics to ensure that these children grow in the game to the highest level,” said Mwaura. “We shall also have these coaches receive some of the best training.”