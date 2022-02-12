Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Kipkrorir, Jerono win boys and girls 1km races

Malon Kipkorir (centre), winner of the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, boys 1 kilometre race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Bravin Kipchumba (left) was second while Collins Kipkemboi finished third.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipkrorir, a pupil at St Matthews Preparatory, Nandi, clocked five minutes and 01.3 seconds to win beating Kelvin Kichumba to second place in 5:08.6 as Collins Kipkemboi sealed the last podium place in 5:12.4
  • Jerono, also from St St Matthews Preparatory, timed 5:22.3 to win the girls race, beating Mercy Jerop and Nancy Jerop to second and third places in 5:25.8 and 5:29.9 respectively
  • Mwaura further disclosed that they have set aside Sh2 million for any project that St Matthews Preparatory will come up with

Malon Kipkorir and Brenda Jerono won the boys and girls 1km races during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

