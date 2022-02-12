Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chepkemoi, Kirui stun favourites to claim U-18 titles

Joyline Chepkoech wins the Memorial Agnes Tirop Under-18 5km girls race

Joyline Chepkoech wins the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, Under-18 5km girls race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Maureen Jepkoech came second while Pamela Kosgei finished third.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • It was upset galore as Chepkemoi clocked 18 minutes and 05 seconds to win the girls' under-18 5km race, beating Maureen Jepkoech to second place in 18:14.0 as the national under-18 champion Pamela Kosgei settled third in 18:26
  • It was a thrilling sprint finish as Kirui clocked 18:15 to win the boys under-6 km race, beating Vincent Maiyo, who finished third at the nationals to second place in 18:16

Joyline Chepkemoi and Ismael Kirui stunned national cross country champions to claim boys and girls’ under-18 titles during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

