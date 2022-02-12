Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chepkemoi, Kirui stun favourites to claim U-18 titles

Joyline Chepkemoi and Ismael Kirui stunned national cross country champions to claim boys and girls’ under-18 titles during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

It was upset galore as Chepkemoi clocked 18 minutes and 05 seconds to win the girls' under-18 5km race, beating Maureen Jepkoech to second place in 18:14.0 as the national under-18 champion Pamela Kosgei settled third in 18:26.

“I am happy to have won the race and I have always been inspired by my training partners like Sandrafelis Chebet and Beatrice Chebet,” said Chepkemoi. Beatrice is the reigning World Cross Country Under-20 champion.

“I want to work hard this year and make sure that I make the team to represent Kenya at the World Under- 20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August this year, “explained Chepkemoi, who trains under Paul Kemei at Lemotit Athletics Camp in Kericho County.

Ismael Kirui wins the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, Under-18 boys 6 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Vincent Maiyo came second while Charles Rotich finished third.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

It was a thrilling sprint finish as Kirui clocked 18:15 to win the boys under-6 km race, beating Vincent Maiyo, who finished third at the nationals to second place in 18:16.