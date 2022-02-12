Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chirchir, Chepkirui crowned junior champions

Shadrack Chirchir and World Under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui are the men and women’s Under-20 champions of the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour.

Chirchir overtook Gideon Rono inside the last lap to win men’s Under-20 8km race in 23 minutes and 55 seconds during the race at the Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Rono came in second in 24:02 as Dennis Kirui clocked 24:10 to settle third with the National Cross Country Under-20 champion Benson Kiplangat, who is also the World Under-20 5,000m champion, having dropped out with a kilometre to the bell.

It’s Rono, who led Chirchir through the bell after Kiplangat’s withdrawal before the winner showed Rono a clean pair of heels.

Athletes battle it out during the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour, Under-20 women 6 kilometres race held at Lobo Village in Kapseret, Uasin Gishu County on February 12, 2022. Purity Kirui won the race. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Chepkirui made amends for her failure at nationals to win women’s Under-20 6km title in 20:49.

Chepkirui, who finished second at the Lotto National Cross Country Championships at the same course on January 22, edged out Lucy Nduta to second place in 21:09 as the national champion Faith Cherotich settled third in 21:18.