Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chebolei is King in senior men's race

The National Cross Country champion Samuel Chebolei affirmed his status when he won senior men’s 10km race during Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Chebolei took command of the race in the last two of the five-lap race when he broke away from Nicholas Kimeli and Michael Kibet to reign supreme in 29 minutes and 46 seconds.

The 20-year-old Chebolei, who had won his maiden National Cross Country title three weeks ago at the same course, edged out Kimeli, who finished fourth in 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games, to second place in 30:00.

Kibet timed 30:10 for third in a race that witnessed the return of the 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver Stanley Waithaka from injury. Waithaka, who settled fourth in 30:17, has not competed locally for one year.

“It feels good to win again in the Lobo Village, having not slackened in my training after I won the national title some weeks back here,” said Chebolei. “It’s even more inspiring to win an event held in honour of a great athlete of Tirop’s calibre.”