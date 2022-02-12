Memorial Agnes Tirop Tour: Chebolei is King in senior men's race

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Chebolei took command of the race in the last two of the five-lap race when he broke away from Nicholas Kimeli and Michael Kibet to reign supreme in 29 minutes and 46 seconds
  • Kibet timed 30:10 for third in a race that witnessed the return of the 2018 World Under-20 5,000m silver Stanley Waithaka from injury
  • Chebolei said the victory gives him more courage and hope of getting the ticket in 5,000m for the World Athletics Championships due July 15-24 in Oregon, United States

The National Cross Country champion Samuel Chebolei affirmed his status when he won senior men’s 10km race during Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

