Maureen Cherotich scorches 5000m field to qualify for World U20

Maureen Cherotich on Friday won the 5,000m title and earned herself a ticket to the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia during the Athletics Kenya National trials at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

The two-day event has attracted 415 athletes from 14 regions across the country and will be used to select a Team Kenya for the Under 20 event.

Cherotich, who finished sixth last year during the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, said that she learnt her lesson and now want to get a medal in Cali.

Cherotich timed 15:14.26 qualifying for the global event ahead of Jane Gati, who clocked 15:50.55, while Deborah Chemtai settled for third place in 16:10.01.

"The race was good and the tips I received from my coach made me carry the day. I want to continue working extra hard in training because I know that it will be tough in Cali especially from athletes in the neighbouring countries like Ethiopia and Uganda," said Cherotich, a form three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County.

Gati, a form two student at Masongo Mixed Secondary School in Kisii County, said that she was happy with her performance and didn't expect to be second because she had been in class most of the time.

She said that her time will improve if she trains more and she wants to be a star in her specialty in future.

"The race was good and I didn't expect to be second and this shows that if I had trained well, I would be in good position with a better time," said Gati.

In the 400m hurdles men category, Peter Kithome timed 52.68 for victory ahead of Richard Nzioka (52.95) who also qualified for the games. Geoffrey Rono settled third in 55.31.

Kithome, who finished sixth last year during the global event in Nairobi, said that he has improved on his hurdling technique and will be working on his speed ahead of the championships next month.