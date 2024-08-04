Mary Moraa sole Kenyan in 800m final

World 800 metres champion Mary Moraa is through to the final of the two-lap race at the Paris Olympic Games.

However, national 800m champion Lillian Odira and Vivian Chebet exited in the highly competitive semi-finals on their debut at the Olympics on Sunday.

Moraa ran a highly tactical race when she discarded her front running style as she rallied from the middle of the pack on the outer lane to win the first semi-final in one minute and 57.86 seconds.

Mary Moraa of Kenya reacts after winning her 800m semi-final at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.

Photo credit: Dylan Martinez | Reuters

Ethiopia’s Worknesh Mesele finished second in personal best 1:58.06 to claimed the last automatic qualifying slot from the semis.

World Indoor champion, Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, took no chances, hitting the front from the gun to win the second semi in personal best 1:57.47 as Shafiqua Maloney of Vincentian clocked a national record of 1:57.59 for second to send her to the final.

Nia Akins of United States and Lilian Odira of Kenya react after semi final 3 of the 800m at the Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 04, 2024.



Photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters

Chebet finished last in the semi-final in 1:59.64.

Odira, the Africa 800m silver medallist, settled fourth in 1:58.53 in the third semi-final won by the world leader Keely Hodginson from Great Britain in 1:56.86 as South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso timed 1:57.57 for second place.