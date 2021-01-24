Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mary Moraa scales to 800m, eyes Olympics

  • Meanwhile, the venue for the National Cross Country Championships has been moved from Kisii to Nairobi’s Ngong Racecourse grounds.
  • “Following lengthy deliberations between the AK Nyanza South, County Government of Kisii and AK head office, it has finally been resolved  that the event is moved to Nairobi,” said Athletics Kenya chief administrative officer, Susan Kamau in a statement.
  • The change comes weeks after AK moved all their national relay series events to Nairobi for lacking capacity to enforce Covid-19 protocols.

National 400m champion Mary Moraa has set her sights beyond the forthcoming World Relay Championships after she ploughed the fastest time in the 800m at Athletics Kenya Relay Series on Saturday.

