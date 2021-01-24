South African marathoner Annie Bothma
Annie Bothma: SA’s epitome of resilience seeks Olympic ticket after Kapsait sojourn

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • After training in Kenya for weeks, the South African runner will on Sunday try to attain the Tokyo Olympics women’s marathon qualifying time
  • Ranked second in South Africa, Bothma’s personal best time is at 2:33:35, which means she must slash four minutes and six seconds off this PB to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics
  • Told she would not live to reach 30 years, highly motivated South African athlete is now eyeing Olympic glory

South African runner Annie Bothma places her running before all else and on Sunday, she will be on the road in a special time trial in South Africa, chasing the Olympic women’s marathon qualification time of two hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

