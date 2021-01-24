Annie Bothma: SA’s epitome of resilience seeks Olympic ticket after Kapsait sojourn

South African runner Annie Bothma places her running before all else and on Sunday, she will be on the road in a special time trial in South Africa, chasing the Olympic women’s marathon qualification time of two hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Ranked second in South Africa, Bothma’s personal best time is at 2:33:35, which means she must slash four minutes and six seconds off this PB to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Annie Bothma, a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and her pace maker Phillip Lagat, do speed work on the Kachibora-Moi’s Bridge road in Trans Nzoia County on January 19, 2021 morning. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

But she feels motivated, having endured a lot of pain and sacrifice in training, coupled with overcoming life-threatening illnesses that prompted doctors – when she was a little girl -- to warn her she won’t get to 30 years.

She feels motivated because for the past few months, the 25-year-old Stellenbosch runner has been training at Kapsait in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

She is motivated because she has been training in the company of women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei.

Annie Bothma, a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, is joined by a pupil from Tulon Primary in Trans Nzoia County on his way to school, during training on the Kachibora-Ziwa road on January 19, 2021 morning. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She is motivated because she has been trained by one of Kenya’s finest coaches, Erick Kimaiyo, at the Kapsait camp founded by Kimaiyo in partnership with decorated Italian distance running coach Gabriele Rosa and his Rosa Associati stable.

Nation Sport spent some time at the Kapsait camp this week and followed Bothma’s dedicated work ethic.

Up daily before 5am, Bothma followed Kimaiyo’s punishing regime in the simple camp, with the morning runs taking the elite athletes to various destinations including Kapcherop and Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet and also Ziwa in Uasin Gishu County.

Annie Bothma, a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, with her pacemaker Phillip Lagat, during training at Kipteber-Kapcherop forest in the county with other athletes at dawn, on January 20, 2021. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

On Sunday, Bothma will run in a solo time trial in 17 loops of 2.5 kilometres each, making up the 42-kilometre marathon distance.

She hopes to dip under 2:29:30 and book her ticket to Tokyo, most probably making the journey back to Kapsait for the finishing touches.

She reckons getting into the rhythm of things at the Kapsait camp was not easy due to the high altitude factor, and that she had difficulty in breathing.

Annie Bothma, a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, during an interview after training at Kipteber-Kapcherop forest in the county with other athletes at dawn, on January 20, 2021. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The Kapsait camp rises to 3,000 metres above sea level.

“I almost gave up, but our coach Eric Kimaiyo encouraged me to continue training. After two weeks I was feeling better and I started enjoying it with my performance improving each day,” said Bothma in an exclusive interview.

Born at sea level, the Capetonian has been training hard for the last 10 weeks at the high altitude Kapsait camp which she termed as “one of the best in the world.”

“My training has been good and my goal is to get the qualification mark for the Olympics Games where I want to represent my country. There has been a lot of improvement on my performance since I came to Kapsait,” said Bothman.

Annie Bothma (right), a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, with other athletes during a on January 18, 2021. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the world with all major sporting events cancelled, Bothma was devastated but went on training in the company of her father Christo Bothma.

“I’m happy my father used to cycle behind me which was a good support because he knew what I want in my career,” she added.

“When I first came to this place (Kapsait) it was really hard for me to train but after two weeks my body adapted and I was enjoying every bit of it. I have been to Iten and comparing the two places, I will vote for Kapsait because it has the best terrain and altitude.

“Someone who has not been in the region cannot understand why we are voting for the place but when I came here, I knew why Brigid was able to break the world record time because it has the best conditions I have ever experienced,” she said.

Annie Bothma (right), a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, with other athletes during a on January 18, 2021. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Bothma feels motivated training with Kosgei who always motivates her to keep pushing.

“Training with Brigid is what gave me more energy because she always encourages me to go for the best. The good training, I have done is because she has really pushed me to work hard,” she added.

“Training and taking rest to recover is what I have been able to enjoy. It was tough for me because I have been in and out of hospital and even at one time I had been told that I won’t make it to 30 years of age, but look at me I’m doing well and enjoying training!”

Born in December 26, 1995, Bothma went to Elkestad Primary School before heading to Bloemhof Girls High School in South Africa, shifting to the USA to pursue studies in Exercise Science at Boise State University before transferring to Coastal Carolina in the second and third year.

She also has a certificate in coaching and sport nutrition.

Annie Bothma (far left), a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, during training at Kipteber-Kapcherop forest in the county with other athletes at dawn, on January 20, 2021 morning. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In 2013, Bothma was diagnosed with Celiac disease which triggers an allergic reaction upon the digestion of gluten.

Later, in 2015, further diagnosis done by an endocrinologist revealed she had a rare disorder called Hypopituitarism which causes the pituitary gland situated at the base of the brain to fail in its production of hormones.

But despite all the challenges she went through, Bothma managed to compete at university, winning the 5,000m indoors along with 5km (cross country) and 10,000m outdoors.

She won collegiate regional titles in the 10,000m and 6km in cross country in 2017.

It is at the Sanlam Elite Invitational Marathon last year where she clocked her personal best marathon time of 2:33:35.

Having won several road races back home in “Mzansi”, she maintains there is no short-cut in athletics.

At Kapsait, she loves the fresh, organic vegetables and fruits, and sometimes does her own cooking as she is on a special diet given her medical conditions that, inter alia, prevents her from taking milk and wheat products.

Annie Bothma, a top South African marathoner ranked second in her country who trains at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, buys fruits and tomatoes from Jackline Chebet, a trader at Kachibora in Tran Nzoia County, after doing speed work on the Kachibora-Moi’s Bridge road in Trans Nzoia County on January 19, 2021 morning. She has been training at the camp eyeing a slot in her country’s national team to the Olympics. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“This means no chai and chapati for me…” she jokes.

“I love fruits and the vegetables in Kenya and I have seen tremendous improvement on my health and I would always love to continue training here because it’s one of the best places in the world,” she explained.

Coach Kimaiyo says Bothma has improved a lot since setting foot at his camp.

“If she continues with the same pace, she will to do well in the sport,” said Kimaiyo.

Annie Bothma Bio:

Name: Annie Bothma

Date of birth: December, 26 1995

Place of birth: Stellenbosch, South Africa

Personal Bests

3,000m: 10 minutes, 07.94 seconds

5,000m: 16:51.59

10,000m: 33:37.91

10km: 34:39

15km: 52:38

Half Marathon: 1:16:58

Marathon: 2:33:35