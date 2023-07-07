Mary Moraa breaks 400m record again at Kenyan trials for Budapest Worlds

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa has once again obliterated her 400m national record.



Moraa, the World 800m bronze medallist, led from the bell to clock 50.38 seconds and triumph during the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Mary Moraa competes in the women's 800m race during the Kenyan trials for the World Championships at Nyayo Stadium on July 7, 2023.

Moraa broke her own record of 50.44 set when she won the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29 this year.

This was the fourth time Moraa was breaking the 400m national record, having done it for the first time during the National Trials for the delayed 2021 World Athletics Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 24 last year.

Moraa clocked 50.84 to win and would break it again when she made history as the first Kenyan woman to compete in the Diamond League in 400m, finishing fourth in 50.67 in Brussels on September 2 last year in the Belgian capital.

She then broke it again in Botswana and at the national trials on Friday.