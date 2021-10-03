Margaret Chelimo runs personal best in Valencia

Kenya's Margaret Chelimo on Sunday ran a personal best in the 10km race during the Valencia 10km race in Spain.

Chelimo clocked 29:50 in the sunny Valencia weather.

Norah Jeruto came in second after timing 30:07, while Sandrafelis Tuei sealed the podium three in 30:44 with Betti Chepkemoi (31:07) and Rosemary Wanjiru (31:09) emerged in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Chelimo, who trains at 2Running Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County, said that she was prepared to run well, but didn’t expect a world record time.

“I had planned to run a good race because I had prepared well and I’m just happy that I managed a world record time. This is huge for me and it has come at the moment we are preparing for the next season,” said Chelimo.

In 2019, Chelimo bagged silver in the 5,000m during the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, but did not get a chance to represent the country during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.