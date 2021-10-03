Margaret Chelimo runs personal best in Valencia

World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo at her sugarcane farm in Kapkeringon village, Nandi county as she keeps herself busy during the stay at home period due to Covid-19 pandemic on April 24, 2020. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • In 2019, Chelimo bagged silver in the 5,000m during the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, but did not get a chance to represent the country during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. 
  • The men’s category saw Norway’s Zerei Kbrom win in 27:39 ahead of Kenyan Collins Koros, who clocked 27:41, while Ronald Kirui was placed third after clocking 27:56.

Kenya's Margaret Chelimo on Sunday ran a personal best in the 10km race during the Valencia 10km race in Spain.

