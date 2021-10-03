Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins maiden London Marathon

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her second World Marathon Major Series victory when she won her maiden London Marathon title on Sunday.

Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City Marathon champion, broke away from Ethiopians Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekera at the 35km mark and never looked back as she pounded the London streets to victory in massive personal best of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei crosses the line to win the women's race of the 2021 London Marathon in central London on October 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

That saw Kenya uphold its dominance in London since 2011, winning every year except for 2015.

Defending champion Brigid Kosgei from Kenya dropped from the pack of four just after passing the 30km mark in 1:37.29 as Jepkosgei led through the 40km in 2:10:20 to triumph.

Azimeraw settled second in 2:17:58 as Bekere came third in 2:18:18 with Kosgei romping home fourth in 2:18.40.

Jepkosgei, who was only running her third marathon, now becomes the seventh fastest woman ever over the distance, having won in New York in 2:22:38.

She joins 10 other women, who have run under 2:18, led by World Record holder Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04) from her victory in the 2019 Chicago Marathon.

Others are Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25), Mary Keitany (2:17:01-Women only World Record), Ruth Chepngetich (2:17:08), Peres Jepchirchir (2:17:16), Worknesh Degefa (2:17:41), Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (2:17:45), Tirunesh Dibaba (2:17:56) and Degitu Azimeraw (2:17:58).

Jepkosgei only led through the initial kilometres, hitting the 5km mark in16:12 before Kenyan born Lonah Salpeter of Israel led a pack of 12 athletes through 10km in 32:42, 15km in 49:07, which was within Keitany’s women’s only World Record.

Saltpeter hit the halfway mark in 1:08:51 with Jepksogei and the rest of the 12-women pack on toe.

It’s only after they passed through the 25km with Jepksogei in the lead in 1:21:19 that the race started to unfold with the pack breaking to remain with six athletes in the lead; Kosgei, Jepkosgei, Azimeraw, Salpeter, Bekere and Zeineba Yimer as Kenya’s Valary Jemeli dropped among others.

Jepksogei, 27, now joins a long list of Kenyan athletes who have won the London Marathon; Joyce Chepchumba (2), Tegla Loroupe (1), Margaret Okayo (2), Keitany (3), Prisca Jeptoo (1), Edna Kiplagat (1), Jemima Sumgong (1), Vivian Cheruiyot (1) and Kosgei (2).



Then the race curved into a five-horse battle as Salpeter, Jepkosgei, Kosgei, Bekere and Azimeraw dug in past the 30km in 1:37:29, five seconds off Keitany’s World record pace.

Then Jepkosgei would capitulate when the pack of five approached the 35km in 1:53:57 with Jepkosgei firmly in the driver’s seat.

Jepkosgei then stepped on her gas pedal to show Ashete, Bekere and Salpeter show a clean pair of heels zooming past the 40km mark in 2:10:20 with second-place Azimeraw 14 seconds off the pace.

Top 10 finishers