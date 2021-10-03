Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins maiden London Marathon

Joyciline Jepkosgei

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei poses for a photograph after winning the women's race of the 2021 London Marathon in central London on October 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Defending champion Brigid Kosgei from Kenya dropped from the pack of four just after passing the 30km mark in 1:37.29 as Jepkosgei led through the 40km in 2:10:20 to triumph.
  • Azimeraw settled second in 2:17:58 as Bekere came third in 2:18:18 with Kosgei romping home fourth in 2:18.40.

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her second World Marathon Major Series victory when she won her maiden London Marathon title on Sunday.

