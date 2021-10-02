London Marathon preview: Will it be the course or world record?

Brigid Kosgei

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei during an interview with Nation Sport at Kerio View Hotel in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is left to be known how Kosgei will handle pressure just two months after participating at Tokyo Olympic Games.
  • Other Kenyans in the race are Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:18:40) and Valary Jemeli (2:19:10).

Records will be at stake when some of the world’s fastest marathoners face-off in the men and women’s London Marathon on Sunday.

