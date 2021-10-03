Ethiopia's Lemma denies Kenyan men in London

Sisay Lemma Sisay Lemma,

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma runs to the tape as he wins the elite men's race of the 2021 London Marathon in central London on October 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchumba, who led through over the distance, once again finished second, but in a personal best of 2:04:28 as Mosinet Geremew from Ethiopia came third in 2:04:41 followed by Kenya’s Evans Chebet in 2:05:43.
  • Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia wrapped up the top five vanguard in 2:06:10 with compatriot and defending champion Shura Kitata coming next in 2:07:51.

The London Marathon title escaped Kenyan men for the second straight year as Ethiopian Sisay Lemma shrugged off leader Kenya’s Vincent Kichumba in the last seven kilometres to win in 2 hours, 04 minutes and 01 seconds on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.