Double Paris Marathon champion Lonyangata among four Kenyans suspended for doping

Paul Lonyangata

Kenya's Paul Lonyangata celebrates after winning the 42nd edition of the Paris Marathon on April 8, 2018 in Paris.

Photo credit: File | Eric Feferberg | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AIU suspended Lonyangata - who won Paris Marathon back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 before finishing third in 2019, on January 24, this year - for the use of prohibited substance Furosemide
  • Edward Kiprop Kibet, 22, who is just from finishing second at Mitja Marato International Vil de Santa Pola Half Marathon on January 23, was flagged down on February 8, this year for the use of prohibited Nandrolone
  • Lonyangata and Kibet’s suspension comes moments after Tabitha Wambui and Vane Nyaboke were suspended for the use of banned Narandrosterone

Two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata is among four Kenyans, who have been flagged down by Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping in the last two weeks.

