Double Paris Marathon champion Lonyangata among four Kenyans suspended for doping

Two-time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata is among four Kenyans, who have been flagged down by Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping in the last two weeks.

AIU suspended Lonyangata - who won Paris Marathon back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 before finishing third in 2019, on January 24, this year - for the use of prohibited substance Furosemide.

Lonyangata was named in the provisional marathon team for the 2019 World Athletics Championships but later withdrew due to an injury.

Edward Kiprop Kibet, 22, who is just from finishing second at Mitja Marato International Vil de Santa Pola Half Marathon on January 23, was flagged down on February 8, this year for the use of prohibited Nandrolone.

Lonyangata and Kibet’s suspension comes moments after Tabitha Wambui and Vane Nyaboke were suspended for the use of banned Narandrosterone.

Wambui failed the test on October 20, last year while Nyaboke, who has also been charged with tampering of evidence, was caught on November 9, last year.

They are among eight Kenyan athletes who have been suspended in just months due to various doping offences.