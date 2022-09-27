London Marathon to host Eliud Kipchoge as special guest

In London, United Kingdom

Eliud Kipchoge, who smashed his own marathon world record in Berlin on Sunday is expected here this weekend to present medals to the winners of the age group championships events in the new TCS Mini London Marathon on Saturday, the day before the TCS London Marathon, organisers have announced.

In a statement, the TCS London Marathon said Kipchoge — the four-time London Marathon champion who clocked two hours, one minutes and nine seconds at the BMW Berlin Marathon to take 30 seconds off the world record he set in the same race in 2018 — will present the medals to the UK’s top young athletes racing over the final 2.6 kilometres of the famous course.

“This year is a landmark one for the TCS Mini London Marathon. The first edition of the new mass participation TCS Mini London Marathon follows the championships races on Saturday, when thousands of children and young people of all abilities, aged from four to 17, will take part in either 2.6K or one-mile events on the same finishing stretch of the TCS London Marathon course,” the statement said.

“I really support the initiative of the TCS London Marathon to promote running at all ages. I like running to be a family activity since running is life. It will bring joy, happiness and health to our children, who are the future, so let’s all embrace this,” Kipchoge, who is an Ambassador for the TCS Mini London Marathon, said.

GOAT of marathon

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “We are thrilled that Eliud, our four-time champion, will be with us this weekend. He is, without doubt, the GOAT of marathon running and will be a huge inspiration to everyone taking part in the TCS Mini London Marathon on Saturday.”

“Over the years the Mini London Marathon has launched the careers of international athletics stars including Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr, not to mention Sir Mo Farah, who won the Mini Marathon three times,” the statement added.

“Paralympic medallists Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan are also both former winners of the Mini Marathon, along with Paralympic gold medallist David Weir – who has won the London Marathon a record eight times – and two-time London Marathon winner Shelly Woods.

“In addition to the new TCS Mini London Marathon, the virtual TCS Mini London Marathon in schools is also taking place from now until Friday.

“The event sees children from across the UK running, walking, jogging or wheeling 2.6 miles in their schools, with 600,000 expected to take part. It is free for schools to enter and every child who completes the challenge receives a free pin badge,” organisers said.