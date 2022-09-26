Kipchoge's wife fasted for seven days ahead of race

Grace Sugut Kipchoge, wife of two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who broke his own world record over the distance yesterday, has revealed that she fasted for seven days and prayed for a miracle to happen to her husband in 2022 Berlin Marathon.

Grace, who watched the Berlin Marathon live on TV race with her children and other relatives from their home in Elgon View estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, is happy that her prayers were answered through her husband who lowered his own world record.

“I congratulate my husband for again making history by lowering his world record time. I was in prayer mood for the last one week and I fasted for a miracle to happen. I’m happy that victory has come home,” she told Nation Sport yesterday.

Grace also said their children (Lynn, Griffin and Gordon) were happy to see their father running well, something which has motivated them to continue working hard.

“We talked on the eve of the race and I wished him (Kipchoge) well and gave him my blessings because he wanted to go to bed early. He was calm and he just told me that he wanted to run a beautiful race. The kids are so happy. His victory has motivated them to work even harder in school,” she added.

Kipchoge’s training mates and coaches followed the race on TV at Klique Restaurant in Eldoret from 9am yesterday.

Led by Richard Metto, a coach at Kipchoge’s club Global Sports Communication stable assistant coach they watched the race as it unfolded.