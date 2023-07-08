Little-known Mutisya, Emmanuel Wanyonyi win 800m races at Kenyan trials

World Under-20 800 metres champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi and little-known Peninah Mutisya won their respective 800m races to qualify for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

The star of the day was the junior, Mutisya, who gave everything to win in one minute and 59.55 seconds and get the ticket to her maiden World event.

Mutisya's feat saw her attain the World Athletics Championships qualifying standards of 1:59.80.

She beat Vivian Chebet to second place in 2:00.30 as they both sealed their places in the team to Budapest.

They join the Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa, who has a wild card to Budapest by virtue of having won the Diamond League Trophy last year in women's 800m for the World event.

Naomi Kori, who finished third in 2:01.87, now banks on her World ranking to get to the team since she is yet to attain the qualifying standards.

Wanyonyi clocked 1:44.09 to win in a thrilling sprint finish as he edged out the national champion Alex Ngeno to second place in 1:44.21 as they automatically qualified for the World event.

Olympic 800m silver medallist Ferguson Rotich settled for third in 1:44.71, missing out on the qualifying standards by 0.1 seconds.

"I felt strong in the race, and I was just out to finish among the top places to be in a good place for Budapest," said Wanyonyi.

"Things look good, and I ask our fans to stand behind us as we prepare to go to Budapest," added Wanyonyi.

Rotich noted that the youngsters are getting better and was forced to use his experience to finish third. Rotich will now pray for the world ranking to favour him if he is to be named in the team.

Kenya has the leeway of fielding four athletes in men' s 800m with Emmanuel Korir being the defending champion.